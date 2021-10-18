Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

