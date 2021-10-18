Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
