Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 3.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSDE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 61,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSDE opened at $26.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.