Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 597,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,095 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.16 on Monday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

