Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

