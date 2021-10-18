Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $289.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.23.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 61.4% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,344,000 after buying an additional 79,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 29.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $305.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $309.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

