Silverback Therapeutics’ (SBTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

