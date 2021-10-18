Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,159. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.