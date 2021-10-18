Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD opened at $115.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.