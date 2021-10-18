Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

