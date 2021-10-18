SL Green Realty Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SLG stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

