Smartshare (SSP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $551,131.94 and $9,906.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00081214 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

