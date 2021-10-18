Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Snam stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

