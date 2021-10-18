Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,062,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,106,548 shares of company stock valued at $311,738,389 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Snap by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,786,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $4,475,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

