Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 151,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

IPOD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 514,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,973. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

