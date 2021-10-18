Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Soligenix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

SNGX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

