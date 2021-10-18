Sonoco Products Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,233. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.