Sonoco Products Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,233. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
