SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $16.10

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $15.67. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

