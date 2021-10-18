Southern Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.38. 211,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

