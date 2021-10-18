Southern Wealth Management LLP Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.24. 2,503,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.