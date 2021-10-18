Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOVO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

