SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 352,406 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

