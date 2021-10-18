SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $351.06 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.