SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.22. 201,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

