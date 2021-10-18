SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Increased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $70.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

