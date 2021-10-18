SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

