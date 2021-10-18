Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

