Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.47. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

