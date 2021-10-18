Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

