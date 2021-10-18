Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £124.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of £156.86 and a 200 day moving average of £208.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 1-year high of £167 ($218.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

