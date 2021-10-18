Sportradar Group AG’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group’s (NASDAQ:SRAD) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. Sportradar Group had issued 19,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $513,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Sportradar Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

SRAD stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

