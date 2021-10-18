Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $247.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Truist decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.