SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $297.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.90 million to $301.80 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. 479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

