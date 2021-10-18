Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $52.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.42. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

