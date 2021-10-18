Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $52.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.42. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $68.42.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
