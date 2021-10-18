Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Short Interest Update

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,400 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SQSP stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 1,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,920. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $50,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

