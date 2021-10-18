Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Short Interest Update

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,400 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SQSP stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 1,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,920. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $50,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
