S&T Bank PA Sells 319 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,900,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,001,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

