Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of ChannelAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,867. The company has a market cap of $790.28 million, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

