Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,715 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 2.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.17. 266,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,525,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

