Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up 1.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.13. 13,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,510. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.33 and its 200 day moving average is $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

