Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

SBUX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,080. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

