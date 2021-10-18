State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $353,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,720 shares of company stock worth $4,413,848 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $194.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.04. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

