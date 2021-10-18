State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

