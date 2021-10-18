State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Mesa Air Group worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

