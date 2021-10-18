State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.06%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

