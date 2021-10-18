State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 14,600 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Welbilt by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

