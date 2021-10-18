State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,700 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

