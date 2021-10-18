Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0861

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1,171.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021842 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

