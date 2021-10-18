Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $9.24 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.24 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00088346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,717 coins and its circulating supply is 24,065,244,537 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

