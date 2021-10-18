Step Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $8.02 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,414,012.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,322.43 or 0.99711592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.16 or 0.06098104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

