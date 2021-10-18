Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.20. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.