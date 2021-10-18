Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

SBT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

